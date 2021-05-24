Whether or not students in the Milton School District should be required to wear face masks was debated with eight days remaining in the school year. About two hours after Monday’s school board meeting began, no action was taken by the board. The existing face mask protocol says students who are outside don’t have to wear a mask. Wearing face masks indoors is still required.
The meeting started with Superintendent Rich Dahman twice asking people in the audience at the district office building center to wear a mask, in accordance with school district policy. School board President Michael Hoffman then asked people to wear a mask or he said he would ask them to leave.
“And, if you don’t leave,” he said, “I have the power to adjourn this meeting, which is something I really do not want to do.”
After a motion by board member Leslie Hubert and a second by school board member Rick Mullen, the public comments portion of the meeting was, as it was last meeting, extended beyond 15 minutes. A total of 11 people to each spoke for 3 minutes. Ten people spoke in favor of mask choice and one spoke in favor of the existing plan.
The first five to speak were picked by having their names drawn.
Former school board member Diamond McKenna was the first person to speak during the extended comment period.
“Who are helping or protecting by mandating that our children wear masks?” McKenna asked.
In her opinion, she said the answer to that question is “a resounding, ‘No one.’”
McKenna said she based that on the answers to two questions. The first: Are children at serious risk?
With her mask below her nose, she said individuals are quick to provide anecdotal evidence, but she said policy should not be based on that.
The second question she said is are schools a vector of transmission.
“No one has suggested that schools are dangerous super spreaders,” she said, noting the original intent of virtual school and masking was to protect adults from children. Now, she said adults can be vaccinated.
“One thing that I would hope we can all agree upon is it is not good or natural for our kids to be wearing masks and they should only be used if absolutely necessary,” she said. “Kids while developing must be able to interact in a normal way with their fellow students, teachers and administrators. They need to see the smiles, and maybe scowls on faces. They need to know when something they did made their friend happy, sad or indifferent. This communication is often not done by verbal cues but by expressions.”
Her comment and others were met with loud audience applause.
Milton Parents for Mask Choice, a private Facebook group created on May 3, now has 114 members.
Parents who spoke Monday advocated for indoor mask choice for students, staff and parents. They said 113 Wisconsin school districts now offer mask choice.
They cited “common sense parenting,” statistics relating to children and COVID-19, and said, “Let’s work on building our immune systems.”
Michelle Staff, who appeared to be wearing two masks, said she was in favor of the mask mandate and noted vaccines are not available for 11 and younger.
Some during the meeting wanted to ask questions, but Hoffman reminded that the school board meeting format doesn’t include a back and forth with board members or Dahman.
Dahman said the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Rock County Public Health Department continue to recommend masks in schools.
He said the main reason they’ve given is the opportunity for vaccines is new for 12 and up and not yet available for under 12.
“We have heard the CDC is planning to update its recommendations,” he said, adding the CDC said that would be in the next “few weeks.”
The recommended motion, provided by Dahman in a memo, was: to keep the current Milton Forward plan in place, including all current face covering requirements, through June 30, while allowing the superintendent the continued authority to make changes to the COVID protocol, should the situation change.
Mullen said what Milton is doing is not extreme, it’s recommended by public health officials.
“I think we should all be very thankful that the schools have been able to remain open,” he said. “I think that’s probably in due to the fact that we have the masks.”
He made a motion to keep the Milton Forward plan in place as is and as Dahman recommended. Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke seconded the motion.
Hubert, advocating for mask choice, said, “We’re not here to sit and judge the science of masks. It seems, as was said before, the best we can do is make a risk management decision.”
COVID-19 isn’t the sole risk and it may not be the greatest risk, she said.
She pointed to mental health issues and the treatment of students not wearing masks.
As the temperature heats up, Hubert said, “students must be able to breathe without obstruction and drink water from bubblers.”
Dahman, responding to a question from Crull-Hanke, said students are allowed to bring water bottles.
Crull-Hanke said, “What we’re doing is what we can do to best suit where we’re at right now in a pandemic that none of us have ever experienced in this city, county, state, country. One of the parents said they would do anything to keep their child safe. Right now, this, for what we know, is ‘anything.’”
Board members debated putting a date to the motion and the impact on graduation and summer school.
A motion was made by David Holterman and seconded by Hubert that included keeping the mask mandate in place through June 6.
Jennifer Johns, Hubert and Holterman voted yes. Mullen, Crull-Hanke and Hoffman voted no.
They then voted on the original motion with those who had voted yes, voting no. With school board member Joe Martin not present and no majority, no action relating to masks was taken by the board.