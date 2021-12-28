JANESVILLE
A slow start ended any hopes of the Milton High School's girls basketball team upsetting Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 15-point lead and coasted to a 66-43 win in the second game of the Optimist Holiday Classic Tournament on the Bob Suter Court.
The Red Hawks cut an 11-point halftime deficit down to seven early in the second half but could not get any closer. Craig went on an 11-5 run to quickly push the lead back to double digits.
"I thought we executed our game plan like we wanted to, but we just missed some free throws and some good looks early on," Milton coach Stacy Skemp said.
"Craig's a good team, and I was proud of our effort. We just didn't finish well enough around the basket."
Craig led 7-5 before a 19-3 run pushed the lead to 26-8 with 6:19 left in the first half. Sophomore reserve Brae Bertocchi capped off the run with a 3-point play to make it 26-8. The Cougars eventually led 36-25 at half.
Milton cut the deficit to seven early in the second half on a Holly Morehart basket with 13:35 left.
"It's always nice to play against teams we don't normally see," Skemp said. "It really helps in our preparation for tournament time.
"We saw a zone defense today, and we don't normally see that. The good thing about today is that we don't have a lot of time to think about the loss. We've got to get right back at it tomorrow."
Mya Nicholson finished with 14 points for Craig, while Ellie Magestero-Kennedy added 11 points before leaving the game in the second half with an injury. Storbakken expects Magestro-Kennedy to play against Oconomowoc.
Sophia Mezera had 12 points to lead the Red Hawks, with Julia Wolf chipping in 10.
Milton was set to play Racine Case in Wednesday's consolation championship game after this issue went to press.
Despite the win, Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said his team will have to pick things ups, especially on the offensive end, if it's going to win a fourth straight Optimist title.
"We had a chance to put this game away by halftime and didn't," Storbakken said. "We took too many quick shots, didn't the move ball, didn't slide our feet defensively, at times, and also didn't rebound like we needed to. They got a lot of second and third shots.
"We got away with a few things today that we are not going to get away with against Oconomowoc. They've got a team very similar to a Middleton or La Follette in the Big Eight."
CRAIG 66, MILTON 43
Milton (43)--Radke 3-1-8; Mezerea 5-2-12; Shaw 1-0-2; Morehart 2-0-5; Kanable 1-0-2; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 1-0-2; Wolf 4-0-10. Totals: 18-3-43
Craig (66)--Campbell 4-0-8; Huml 6-5-17; Magestro-Kennedy 4-0-11; Bertocci 4-1-9; Alvarado 1-0-2; McBride 1-3-5; Nicholson 4-6-14. Totals: 24-15-66
Halftime--Craig 36, Milton 25. Three-point goals--Milton 4 (Wolf 2, Radke, Morehart), Craig 5 (Magestro-Kennedy 3, Nicholson 2). Free throws missed--Milton 6, Craig 3. Total fouls--Milton 16, Craig 8