Last month, Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly, 727 S. Janesville St., installed three new checkout lanes, which have new protective shields.
Just over a year ago, the store had installed plastic shields, “protection windows,” to create a protective barrier between store employees and customers and lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
Since the start of the pandemic last March, Cowley has thought about how to keep employees and customers safe and how to keep products in stock even when demand is high.
The past year has been like being in the movie “Click,” he said. In the 2006 film, the main character played by Adam Sandler has a universal remote to control time.
“I feel like we’ve been on fast forward for the last year or so – since March 12, 2020,” he said.
New checkout lanes were needed because the conveyor belts were starting to “terminate” and parts were no longer being made, said store owner Jason Cowley.
Shields were an option, but he said, “We took off our old ones and kept those.”
Even after the pandemic, he said stores will likely continue using protective shields.
“They don’t really hinder our end of the business or the customer,” he said.
The new checkout counters have plastic bags on a rotating pedestal. Grocery store employees don’t have to handle the bags. They can spin the bag in the direction of the customer for the customer to pick up the bag.
By reading industry publications, he had maybe a week’s notice that toilet paper would be in short supply.
“We tried to secure some toilet paper in advance,” he said.
In retrospect, he said he should have ordered more. On March 24, 2020, Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly limited cleaning products, paper products and perishables.
Running out of toilet paper or other products wasn’t Cowley’s biggest concern.
“As an owner, I was pretty scared,” he said.
Few people living in 2020 had lived through a pandemic. What would it mean to grocery stores? Would they need to close?
“If people need things, they’re going to find things,” he said. “Are they going to loot?”
That was his biggest concern.
“We tried to keep an open mind to everything,” he said. “We felt if we could, we’d definitely stay open as much as we could. But just like every other person we feared for our own safety. For all our team members to step up and be in the forefront for the whole year, I’m pretty proud of them.”
He expressed frustration that the government saw grocery store employees as essential early on but not when it came to vaccinations.
“We see tens of thousands of people every week,” he said.
Last month, Cowley’s thanked Edgerton Hospital and Health Services for helping them get every employee 18 and older who wanted a vaccine get vaccinated.
Cowley said he is thankful for their community partners and customers who showed their appreciation to them.
Early on, masks were difficult to find. After word got out that the Pig was looking for masks, they got so many that they had to turn away some and donated others.
Since the pandemic began, different products have been in short supply.
Yeast was out of stock for a while with everyone wanting to bake their own bread, he said.
With people home more and working from home, Cowley said, “we saw an uptick in anything a cooking show would promote: spices, fresh meat.”
Liquor was another area Cowley’s saw increased sales.
SPAM has been high demand throughout the past year, he reported.
“We’ll get it a couple weeks straight and then it’s out of stock for another month,” Cowley reported.
Anticipating the next shortage has been trying, he said.
“You’re almost outthinking yourself – should we buy certain items or shouldn’t we,” he said. “Products have expiration dates so you can’t over-order. It’s a real challenge.”
While some in the community had time off because of the virus, grocery stores did not close.
The only day the store closed in 2020 that it usually does not close is Easter.
“I think for all of my staff, the longevity of us was shortened during this,” he said. “I think we just got mentally and physically worn out during this.”
New services were added including Click and Collect (curbside service through ShopthePig.com) and grocery delivery through Instacart.
Due to the pandemic, the store started closing at 8 p.m. Cowley said the store may return to staying open until 9 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Last week, a Facebook post from Cowley’s asked customers to please follow the county’s mask mandate. The post also said, “Hopefully, the end is near.”
Hopefully then grocery store employees can click pause.
