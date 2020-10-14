A site plan for a Dairy Queen restaurant which will be constructed at 1167 Gateway Drive was approved Oct. 6 by the City of Milton Plan Commission.
According to a memo to the commission from Director of Public Works Howard Robinson, the lot upon which the new restaurant will be built is zoned B-2 and located to the east of Kwik Trip.
The plan was approved with three contingencies as outlined by Robinson, including: a stormwater plan indicating revision dates and language describing drainage, pipes, mains, inlets, and clean-outs; pending verification by City Engineer Mark Langer, a biofilter, defined as an onsite stormwater area, will be mowed to a height of no less than six inches; and rooftop HVAC will be screened.
