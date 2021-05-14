Concerts on the Lawn at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, will take place on the south lawn, among the oak trees. (Behind The Gathering Place, construction for an outdoor venue “The Gathering Green” is taking place.)
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The grill and bar will open by 5:30 p.m. Concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move inside.
Concerts on the Lawn schedule:
• June 10 – Back 40 Band (a country band that plays music of all types)
• July 8 – The GoDeans, a Janesville-based rock band
• Aug. 12 – Piper Road Spring Band (blue grass)
The events are made possible through a grant from the Milton Fund.
EDGERTON
Arts Council of Edgerton – Concerts in the Park Series begins June 23.
Bring a lawn chair, relax and listen to an evening of free music at the Menhall Pavilion in Central Park, 310 North Main Street in Edgerton. Show times are from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Alternate rain dates/locations are noted or will be scheduled at a later date, if necessary. Packaged snacks and beverages will be sold by the Edgerton Band Boosters from 6-7:30 p.m.
Edgerton Concerts in the Park Schedule:
• June 23 – Panchromatic Steel Drum Band. Madison steel drum band featuring a sound and repertoire that appeals to virtually everybody.
• July 14 – The Jimmys. From Monticello, Jimmy Voegeli heads up this blues and R&B band featuring an award-winning keyboardist and an all-star rhythm section.
• Aug. 4 – Duke Otherwise Band. A playful wordsmith, a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and captivating tap-dancer. Alternate rain location is the Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St.
• Aug. 11 – Dirty Groove. This four-piece band from Janesville is hard to label. Enjoy an eclectic musical mix and their funky style. Alternate rain date is Wednesday, August 18.
• Aug. 25 -- Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra. This small string orchestra provides a variety of classical and pops music to South/Central Wisconsin and the stateline region. Alternate rain date is Sept. 1.
• Sept. 8 – Rainbow Bridge. This four-piece band from Janesville plays a variety of classic country, retro country, classic rock and more.
• Sept. 22 – Wisconsin Brass Quintet. This brass ensemble in plays with more reckless abandon, warmth, stylistic variety and interpretive interest than any other quintet around. Alternate rain date is Sept. 29.