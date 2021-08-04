Milton Middle School was recognized in Jostens 2021 National Program of Excellence at the bronze level.
The award was presented to the MMS yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
Members of the yearbook staff included Hailey Bilke, Maddie McMeans, Jazeiah Welch, Lindsey Call, Lilly Musgrove, Delaney Wixom, Elena Calvagna, Maggie Myers, Emily Yates, Ava DeBoer, Riya Patel, Corina Evans, Poppy Ramos, Edith Fladhammer , Aiden Reichelt, Emma Hartlaub, Hayden Rotzoll, Lily Kettner, Addison Schoen, Hannah Kim, Mason Sorge, Lexi McMeans and Faith Traynor.
The yearbook staff advisors were Mandy Tukiendorf and Emily Weinert.