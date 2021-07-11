“Fire in the United States Since 1980, Through the Lens of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem,” a report released last month shows, in part, that:

  1. The most successful recipe for fire safety in the built environment has been the implementation of fire safety technologies through mandated codes and standards.
  2. NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™ elements – government responsibility, development and use of current codes, and an informed public – have had an obvious impact on the fire experience.
  3. Approaching fire safety as a system, and not individual bits and pieces, provides an opportunity to unravel the complex and ongoing fire safety challenge for society.
  4. Smoke alarms are a huge success story.
  5. Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires and injuries.
  6. Smoking has been the leading cause of home fire deaths for roughly four decades.
  7. Fire deaths of children under fire have dramatically declined, but there has been little change in older adult death tolls.
  8. States with higher fire death rates correlate with larger percentages of people who have a disability; are current smokers; have incomes below the poverty line; live in rural areas; or are either African American, Black, Native American, or Alaskan Native.
  9. Wildfire is becoming the dominant type of fire that causes catastrophic multiple deaths as well as large losses.
  10. The new study analyzed fire data and other research from the past 40 years to provide a snapshot of what has influenced safety. Additionally, catastrophic multiple-death fires and fires in the wildland/urban interface (WUI) were looked at because they have the potential to cause significant human loss.
