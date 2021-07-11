“Fire in the United States Since 1980, Through the Lens of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem,” a report released last month shows, in part, that:
- The most successful recipe for fire safety in the built environment has been the implementation of fire safety technologies through mandated codes and standards.
- NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™ elements – government responsibility, development and use of current codes, and an informed public – have had an obvious impact on the fire experience.
- Approaching fire safety as a system, and not individual bits and pieces, provides an opportunity to unravel the complex and ongoing fire safety challenge for society.
- Smoke alarms are a huge success story.
- Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires and injuries.
- Smoking has been the leading cause of home fire deaths for roughly four decades.
- Fire deaths of children under fire have dramatically declined, but there has been little change in older adult death tolls.
- States with higher fire death rates correlate with larger percentages of people who have a disability; are current smokers; have incomes below the poverty line; live in rural areas; or are either African American, Black, Native American, or Alaskan Native.
- Wildfire is becoming the dominant type of fire that causes catastrophic multiple deaths as well as large losses.
- The new study analyzed fire data and other research from the past 40 years to provide a snapshot of what has influenced safety. Additionally, catastrophic multiple-death fires and fires in the wildland/urban interface (WUI) were looked at because they have the potential to cause significant human loss.
