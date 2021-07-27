In 2021, the Milton City Council authorized 12 grants totaling nearly $40,000 for exterior residential improvements. Funding for the city’s Residential Exterior Improvement Program comes from TIF districts.
By approving the grant applications, the council followed the recommendations of the Community Development Authority (CDA).
On an annual basis, grant guidelines state the city shall only provide up to a maximum of $25,000 worth of grants. This year an exception was made.
City Administrator Al Hulick told the Milton Courier: “This was in part because of the large number of applications we received at the beginning of the year in which many applicants indicated ‘stimulus’ as their other funding source.”
Applications approved include:
• Patricia Igo, 12 E. Saint Mary Street, roof replacement, $4,250, TIF 7
• Rhonda Perkins, 47 W. Madison Avenue, painting home, $3,900, TIF 7
• Steve and Becky Sexe, 232 North John Paul Road, blacktop driveway, $3,337, TIF 7
• Ben Strand and Kari Borne, 402 Rogers St., window replacement, $5,000, TIF 10
• Richard Troon, 137 Romar Drive, roof replacement, $4,332.50, TIF 7
• Barbara Collins, 411 E. Madison Ave., driveway replacement, $2,377, TIF 10
• Michael Pautz, 606 College St., driveway replacement, $2,674, TIF 10
• Tina Smith, 217 Green Hill Drive, driveway replacement, $1,859, TIF 7
• Frank and Ann McCulloch, 215 Front St., painting home, $2,500, TIF 7
• Aaron and Deb Richards, 39 W. Madison Ave., roof replacement, $5,000, TIF 7
• Daniel Rockstroh, 13 W. Ash Lane, window replacement, $2,929.50, TIF 7
• Kim Grveles, 364 Elm St., painting home, $1,633, TIF 7
The program provides matching grants up to $5,000 for projects.
Not all properties in the city are eligible for the program because they are within a TIF.
The program applies to residential zoned properties within TID 7, 9 and 10 or in some instances within a half-mile of the boundaries of TID 6, 9 or 10 that are located within the City of Milton. Properties located within one half-mile of TID 7 may be eligible for the program as well, but would require an additional approval from the Joint Review Board.
Two changes were made (and approved by the city council) to the city’s Residential Exterior Improvement Program guidelines this year. They are:
1) A property must be zoned residential to receive an award.
2) The repair of hard surface driveways that have fallen into disrepair became eligible in 2021. Previously, only non-hard surface driveways (gravel or grass) that were being replaced with a hard surface were eligible.
“Looking at the spirit of the program, the goal of this program is to improve the integrity of our housing stock,” said Hulick when the changes were made at the May 4 council meeting. “And (the goal is) to help eliminate or mitigate any potential blighting influences that a property that is in disrepair may have on its surrounding neighbors and potentially stabilize its own value.”
Hulick said other changes may be recommended by the CDA for 2022.
The Residential Exterior Improvement program was created in 2019.