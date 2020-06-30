More than 170 children have signed up for the free summer lunch program in Milton.
The community effort is being coordinated by One Apple Lunch Bunch, affiliated with Milton United Methodist Church.
This is the first year that people had to sign up to receive the lunches. Previously they just showed up at a park.
About 100 children pick up lunches at Harmony Elementary School and about 75 pick up lunches at Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive.
The meals are distributed using curbside pickup 11 a.m.-noon.
Pickups are two days a week at each location. Two lunches will be distributed one day and three the other.
Monday and Wednesday lunch distribution is at Harmony Elementary. Tuesday and Thursday lunch distribution is at Milton United Methodist Church.
The summer lunch program runs through Aug. 30.
Organizer Barb Braun said people can still sign up online (https://tinyurl.com/ycxkao3r).
“We have plenty of food that we can serve,” said Braun.
The program is not income-based but children (ages 18 and younger) should live in the Milton School District.
Distributing the meals are Milton High School students working to earn a silver cord for volunteer hours and volunteers from the church and community. Staff members from the elementary schools also have helped.
Landmark Service Cooperative is one of the corporate sponsors and provided a $1,200 donation and 15 cases of beef sticks.
Cargill is another corporate sponsor.
United Way Blackhawk region facilitated federal grant money for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program for Rock County nonprofits. One Apple Lunch bunch received $8,245 of this money.
Funding also came from the Milton memorial fund at Milton United Methodist Church, a Methodist foundation, Milton Fund, and local businesses and residents. Milton FFA provided yogurt and string cheese.
The Milton Summer Lunch Program has its own Facebook page.
Questions? Call Braun at 608-658-3930 or email oneapplelunchbunch@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.