Milton City Council on June 29 approved a bid from Pioneer Roofing LLC of Johnson Creek in the amount of $194,278 to replace the Milton Public Library roof.
The bid proposal lists Sept. 7 as the anticipated project start date and Sept. 30 as the anticipated finish date.
The Garland Company in Ohio, which tabulated the bids on behalf of the city, noted that due to the detail and customization of this project, there are signification lead times to manufacture and deliver materials.
The roof is about 8,700 square feet and will have a new mineral-surfaced asphalt roof system with a 30-40-year warranty.
The funding approved by the council does not include costs associated with repairing the damage inside the library caused by leaking, which is estimated at $25,000.
The Public Works Committee on June 15 declared the leaking roof an emergency, which then allowed the council to approve funding for the emergency repair.
A report by City Administrator Al Hulick to the council states funding for the exterior repairs will likely come from the city’s fund balance. Interior repairs could potentially be covered by library fund balance.
The report also states: “In the 2021 budget, the city began to set aside funds to repair/replace the roof at the library. At the time, staff believed the roof could withstand a few more years. However, recently, the roof began leaking much more profusely and is now damaging the interior of the building.”
The repairs that need to be done inside the library are not considered an emergency will have to be done separately, Hulick said.