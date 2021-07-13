Last week was the first in-person Milton City Council meeting since Jenny Salvo started working as the Milton’s city clerk in March. That means some people, including some council members, met her in-person for the first time.
A Town of Janesville resident, Salvo worked for the City of Edgerton as an administrative assistant for eight years.
Government has always been of interest to her, she said.
“I really enjoy working with people and on more of a personal level. Since government is extremely personal – it affects every aspect of a person’s life,” she said.
Salvo has an associate degree from Madison College. She is a certified administrative professional through International Association of Administrative Professionals in Madison and a certified municipal treasurer through the Municipal Treasurers Association of Wisconsin.
Salvo grew up in Walworth and has family that lives in Milton.
“I’ve always enjoyed Milton,” she said. “The events that Milton has are just amazing. They just really bring the community together. I’ve been around this area for so long it seems like a second home.”
As the city clerk, Salvo is asked a lot of questions about Milton.
The No. 1 question she is asked is “Where do I vote?” And, “What do I need to do to vote?”
“With the housing market the way that it is, it seems like we have a high turnover of community members,” she said.
The question about voting in 2021 is an interesting one because there was only one election in 2021.
Having a city and town both named Milton seems to add confusion, she said.
The most common question people are asking now is “Why is my assessment going up?”
The city mailed out notices for properties that had a change in assessment from 2020 to 2021. The city underwent a property revaluation in 2021, and as a result, a majority of the properties had a change in valuation. The average increase was 19% and will result in the mill/tax rate decreasing by approximately 19% before accounting for increases in the budgets. A city news release notes budget increases are still restricted by levy limits and other restrictions imposed by the Wisconsin Legislature.
Animal-related questions are also common: “Can I foster raccoons?” “How many chickens can my neighbor have?” “How get I get a woodchuck off my property?”
City hall is the place that people call if they don’t know where to call, Salvo said.
Some questions relate to the railroad or the county or towns outside the city, but Salvo said if someone has an issue and it’s important to them, she’s happy to help however she can.
“We may not know the answer but we can at least get them to the correct person or give them guidance,” she said.
When she’s not at city hall, Salvo enjoys boating with her husband on Lake Koshkonong or the Rock River.