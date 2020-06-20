The Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Board of Commissioners discussed changing the process used to register landowners and electors during the district’s annual meeting. The discussion was held June 18 at the Edgerton City Hall.
The annual meeting will likely be held Aug. 15 at the Fort Atkinson High School, RKLD Board Chairman Al Sweeney said, pending COVID-19 restrictions. The board hopes to finalize its plans by July 17, he said.
Changes to the registration process also will be further discussed and finalized during the July 17 meeting, Sweeney said.
During the June 18 meeting, the board heard a presentation given by Town of Koshkonong Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Burlingame.
Burlingame, addressing the board during the “public participation” portion of the meeting and in advance of his presention, said on Feb.5, he made an open records request of the district asking for copies of the 2019 annual meeting elector record of eligible voters, including “any records of affidavit, provisional voter or any other list of contested voters,” and a list of properties that were exempt from the district’s special charges for the 2018 tax year, and reasons for the exemptions.
Burlingame shared a letter he received from the district’s attorney, Thompson Legal, LLC, on June 2, stating that the district “is not in possession of the records responsive to your request.”
The letter further noted: “A custodian is not required to create a new record in response to a request … As you are aware, there has been a change in leadership and legal counsel since the 2019 Annual Meeting. The District has asked me to reach out to prior counsel to determine if they have documents in their possession responsive to your request. Should any responsive documents be located the District will provide the same as soon as practicable.”
Said Burlingame: “If (commissioner and former board chairman) Steve Proud doesn’t have this information or disposed of it … I’d like for him to resign.”
Sweeney reminded commissioners that only topics on the agenda could be address by the board during public participation.
During his presentation, Burlingame said he had contacted the UW-Extension office, Stevens Point, Director and Lake Specialist Eric Olson who shared ideas and changes within state statutes that could affect a district’s voter verification process.
In the absence of past RKLD voter registration records, Burlingame said, he obtained copies of Dane, Rock and Jefferson county tax rolls, which could be used as a starting point to determine who owns property within the district.
Who is eligible?
Sweeney noted that property owners of land within the district whose names are listed on the tax rolls are eligible to vote. If a husband and wife are both listed, both can vote, he said. If children, at least 18-years-old, are living at home, they, too, can vote. Those living in the district who are not listed on the tax rolls will need an affidavit, also called a Lake District Voter Certificate, declaring their residency, to be eligible to receive a ballot, he said.
Those filling out the Lake District Voter Certificate can check one of three options, declaring they: own land within the boundaries of the lake district, reside within the boundaries of the lake district, or are the official representative given authorization to vote on behalf of an organization owning “real property” in the district.
Lake district voters must be at least 18 and US citizens “who are not otherwise disqualified to vote in Wisconsin elections,” according to the certificate.
Landowners who rent land give up their right to vote to the renter, Sweeney said. Landowners who live on land within the district that is separate from land they rent within the district can have a vote and their renter can have a vote. Landowners may not have multiple votes for multiple pieces of land.
Businesses that own land within the district also can have a vote. A homeowner who is also a business owner within the district may vote as a homeowner and authorize a representative other than himself or other landowner on the residential tax roll, to vote on behalf of the business. A business owner who is also a homeowner may not have multiple votes.
Looking for ways to expedite the voter registration process, Sweeney suggested the board consider mailing a postcard to all landowners within the district whose names appear on the tax rolls. The card would identify the bearer as a landowner. The card would arrive in the mail in advance of the annual meeting, perhaps with the annual meeting newsletter. Landowners could then present the card at the registration table, exchanging it for a ballot.
If the board chose to require voter certificates along with the postcard, they could also be mailed and filled out in advance. Those arriving at the annual meeting registration table without a postcard or certificate would be asked to fill one out at the table.
Using the affidavit system, Sweeney said: “You are depending on the honesty of the voter and the threat of state statute.”
As stated on the certificate, voter fraud is a felony. Those voting who do not meet the requirements of the district as an owner of property or an elector residing within the district are in violation of Wisconsin’s voter fraud statutes. Violators may be imprisoned for up to 18 months, the certificate states.
“When this is handed in (certificate) with identification, that’s when we hand them a ballot,” Sweeney said.
Affidavits will be kept on file, Sweeney said.
Using the system, Burlingame said: “At the end of each meeting, you should be able to tell how many ballots were handed out and how many voted. There might be less (voters than ballots handed out), but there shouldn’t be more.”
There was discussion about whether landowners needed both a postcard and an affidavit.
Board appointed recording agent Jenny Salvo said she believed new rules from the state prohibited ballots from being distributed once a voting process began. She asked commissioners if they knew what types of documents might be required of tenants to prove their residency.
Commissioner Jim Bowers was asked how the voter verification process was handled in the past.
“I didn’t have any involvement in it,” Bowers said.
He said several computers were used, grouping the electorate by the first letter of their last name.
“So I went to the computer with the “B” for Bowers and they verified me and gave me a ballot,” he said.
“With everyone filling out affidavits, we could keep better track,” he said.
Bowers noted that one of his businesses has seven parcels of land. He wondered if his business, and others like it, would receive multiple postcards.
Sweeney said parcels listed together belonging to the same owner on the tax roll would be noted. Owners of multiple parcels would receive one postcard.
The board gave authorization to Sweeney to organize discussion points, gather further information and present a plan for discussion and action during the July meeting.
