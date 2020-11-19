The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Nov. 19 released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of October 2020. The data shows that Wisconsin total non-farm jobs decreased by 14,700 and 2,700 private-sector jobs in the month of October. Wisconsin's unemployment rate for October was 5.7 percent, up from 5.4 percent in September.
Place of Residence Data: Wisconsin's labor force participation rate in October was 67.2, 5.5 percent higher than the national rate of 61.7 percent. Wisconsin's unemployment rate in October was 5.7 percent, while the national unemployment rate in October was 6.9 percent.
Place of Work Data: Wisconsin total non-farm jobs decreased in the month of October by 14,700, while private-sector jobs decreased by 2,700 during the same time period. October job losses were largely driven by decreases in the Leisure & Hospitality industry and Government sector.
Today's full report can be viewed on DWD's premier source for labor market information, WisConomy.com.
