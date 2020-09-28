A Nov. 3 referendum in the Town of Harmony asks voters if the town treasurer should be appointed by the town board.
As the ordinance stands, the treasurer needs to be a town resident and is elected to the position every two years.
Mary Check, who lives on Walnut Grove Road, was last elected in 2019. She has been the town treasurer for 15 years and a Town of Harmony resident her entire life.
Town Board Chairman Jeff Klentz said Check does a very good job.
“The problem is she lives real close to the city (of Janesville),” Klenz said. If Janesville were to annex the property she lives on, the town would lose her as its treasurer because an elected treasurer must live in the town.
Think it wouldn’t happen? It already did with the treasurer before Check, reports town clerk Tim Tollefson on a townofharmony.com post.
According to Tollefson more than half of the towns in Rock County appoint their treasurer.
What if the town changes its mind?
According to the Wisconsin Towns Association, not sooner than 2 years after the position becomes appointive, the town board may enact an ordinance to return the office to an elective position, without a referendum or a town elector meeting vote.
