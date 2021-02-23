As the pandemic approaches the one year mark in our community, the vaccine brings hope for the future. Nevertheless, many people are feeling the isolation of the lengthy pandemic combined with severe cold and winter weather. Across the community, people are feeling hopeful about the vaccine while continuing to experience ongoing isolation and limited connection with friends and family.
These difficult experiences impact all of us, and we want to remind everyone that we have made it through a trying year. Please continue to take care of your mental and emotional health in the ways that work for you. Stay connected with loved ones, go outside if you can, recognize that things will be better. And please reach out for help if you need or want to do so.
• Talk with your physician or schedule with a counselor. Check your insurance coverage to find a counselor.
• Reach out to NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) for support at www.namirockcounty.org, 608-743-9828, or lindsay@namirockcounty.org. NAMI offers family support groups, peer support groups, and suicide loss grief support groups.
• Talk with spiritual leaders or others.
• Call Rock County Crisis for support and resources at 608-757-5025.
• Contact the Substance Abuse Walk In Clinic at 608-247-4226.
• Call 211 for information about a wide range of resources.
