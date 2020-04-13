The Connecting Church – Milton Seventh Day Baptist online worship service is prerecorded to incorporate multiple participants.
“We prerecord service elements and splice them together into one video,” said communication coordinator Joel Osborn. “Almost everyone has a cell phone with a decent video camera, so many can participate in creating the worship service.
“We start with three, four worship songs, which one of our worship leaders video records at home with family members.”
Another member records a children’s message.
On Friday afternoon, Matt Uglum, the technical team leader, comes to the church to record Pastor Nate Crandall giving the sermon in the church parlor in front of the fireplace.
The location gives a warmer and more genuine feel, rather using an empty sanctuary, Osborn said.
“Over the weeks, we’ve gotten feedback about what people feel is missing,” Osborn said.
Subsequently, they added a children’s message and closing hymn.
Uglum creates video that is uploaded to YouTube and Facebook and scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
That allows members to watch at the same time.
Joel Osborn, communication coordinator for the church, posts lyrics for the songs and sermon note sheets on the church website.
“The spirit of community is evident as we watch the service and see members greeting each other in the comment section,” he said.
