“Join us at 10:30 a.m. and don't forget to gather bread and juice…”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic Joel Osborn, communication coordinator for The Connecting Church – Milton Seventh Day Baptist, could not have imagined he would be sharing that reminder on Easter Sabbath (April 11).
Bring your own bread and juice?
Not “bring,” “gather.” Worshippers were invited to gather bread and juice because they would be sharing communion during an online worship service – because they themselves could not gather at church.
“This will be different since we will not be together,” Osborn said in an April 8 Facebook post. “But that shouldn't stop us from being the church family and celebrating together.”
On March 18, Pastor Nate Crandall announced via Facebook: “Until further notice, all in person church services and activities are canceled per state and national guidelines for gatherings. Thankfully, our meetings will continue in an online format through the use of Zoom videoconferencing, Facebook Live and Facebook Watch, and YouTube videos.”
To keep people connected during the week, Osborn posts a verse from the upcoming sermon daily.
Leading up to Easter Sabbath, links were posted to songs what would be sung on Saturday.
Osborn created graphics with the theme of “Physically separate. Together in Spirit.” to encourage people to feel connected.
He also shares memes. One with a picture of empty pews said, “The pews may be empty but so is the tomb.” Another was a photo of a family sitting on a couch behind two rows of empty chairs and the words “The more things change, the more things remain the same.”
He added his own comment: “Whatever it takes to make you feel comfortable with online church.”
Another person commented they might have to make a life-size photo of (the back of) someone’s head.
To get the most out of worship online, Osborn encourages:
• Do your normal pre-church routine, including dressing for church, (but not getting in the car).
• Gather together as a family.
• Watch on the largest screen you can, so the service is more immersive.
• Participate: Sing loud and proud. Look up scripture. Take notes.
As the church celebrated Easter, Osborn knows the service was shown on 60 “screens” (TV or computer or phone). How many people were watching those screens he doesn’t know.
“Not all our members are on Facebook, or even online,” he said.
For that reason, he said church leaders implemented a phone tree, making sure that everyone, especially older members, have regular connections and hear a human voice.
Like many other organizations, the church has started using Zoom, a video conferencing application.
“Our Bible classes need interaction between the participants,” he said.
Classes throughout the week are offered for men, women, children and teens.
“All the participants seem very glad to be able to ‘be together,’ even if it’s only on the screen,” he said.
Initially the church published links to the Zoom classes freely online.
Then, he said, “we started getting ‘Zoom-bombed,’ having uninvited guests join and hijack the conversation.”
Since then, they’ve implemented passwords for Zoom meetings.
As the Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order continues, Osborn said, “we will continue to work on our communication techniques. But we’ve very thankful to have all these ways of connecting that were not around 100 years ago with the Spanish flu epidemic.”
