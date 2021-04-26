Milton Mayhem
About 100 people participated in the Milton Mayhem Bike Scavenger Hunt sponsored by the Milton Public Library in 2018.

 File photo

The Milton Mayhem Bike Scavenger Hunt will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Dust off your bike, grab your helmet and prepare to pedal around Milton. To receive your first scavenger hunt clue, visit the library, 430 E. High St., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. The first clue will send to your next location. Ride there, collect a scavenger hunt sticker and receive another clue. Follow the clues until you’ve visited all 10 stops. Then, head back to the library and present the stickers you’ve gathered so you can be entered in a prize drawing.

Do the scavenger hunt alone or as a team.

All riders must sign a liability waiver and wear a helmet. Waivers are available at the library or can be printed out at https://tinyurl.com/p6dshurr. Waivers/registration forms should be turned in before 5 p.m. Friday, May 14.

All ages may participate but participants should be prepared to ride at least 3 miles on roads or sidewalks in Milton.

For more information call the Milton Public Library at (608) 868-7462.

