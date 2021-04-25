Rock County is asking for input into making the county’s website more user-friendly. The county is in the early stages of redesigning and modernizing the Rock County website and has contracted with Granicus to undertake this project.
In conjunction with other methods of collecting data, Rock County and Granicus are asking users of the Rock County website to provide feedback to help guide website redevelopment. Granicus has developed an online survey to accomplish this. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8P8D9NF or at the top of the Rock County website at: https://www.co.rock.wi.us.
The survey should take less than five minutes to complete.
As Rock County looks to improve its digital presence, community participation is a crucial component to doing so. Both citizens and businesses are encouraged to complete the survey by May 20.
