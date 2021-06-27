Milton City Council approved a $9,435.50 commercial façade grant for Kelly Whitney, owner of the building at 230 (and 228) Merchant Row.
The commercial façade grant will cover half of the total cost for improvements including painting, tuck pointing, windows and awnings.
City Administrator Al Hulick said, “It’s nice to see – That’s a building that sat vacant for years and years, and we have a property owner who has revitalized, reenergized that site and is continuing to invest in it. That’s really the goal of the program and it’s nice to see it being effectuated.”
Funding for the grant will come from Tax Incremental Financing District 7.
Whitney owns Salon 1897 at 230 Merchant Row.