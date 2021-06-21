Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced it would begin ramping down operations at the multiple community-based vaccination clinics they operate with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. The clinic located at Blackhawk Technical College is included in this ramp-down.
Hours of operation at the Blackhawk Technical College site will be reduced beginning this week and will continue to gradually decline until the site is closed on or before July 17. Reduced hours and closure date will be determined by demand for vaccine in Rock County, tapering from five days per week to one to two days and ultimately ceasing operations.
The schedule for the remaining days of the week is:
- Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Going forward, the schedule will be determined week to week based on demand. The Rock County Public Health Department will communicate any change in schedule as soon as the information is available. Updated hours can also be found by visiting: https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.
For those who still wish to secure a COVID-19 vaccine at the BTC site, a two-dose option for ages 12 and up and a one-dose option for ages 18 and up are available. Walk-ins are welcome. For individuals who select the two-dose option, every effort will be made to provide that second dose on site or at a convenient local partner.
Parent or guardian consent is required for individuals under 18 years of age. Consent must be provided in-person. Written or verbal consent will not be accepted.
The health department urges Rock County residents who are not vaccinated to take advantage of this convenient, no-cost site while it is still in operation. To schedule an appointment, visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064.
If require transportation assistance, phone 211 to arrange a free ride. Additionally, from now until July 4, Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to and from your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to host one of the DHS-AMI Community-based vaccination clinics in Rock County. We know that this clinic has provided convenient and easy access to the vaccine for residents throughout the region and we are very appreciative of our partnership with Blackhawk Technical College to offer space in their facility,” said Katrina Harwood, Rock County Health Officer. “We are working with vaccine providers throughout Rock County to continue mobile clinics, and we will work with our Vaccine Advisory Committee to ensure equitable access.”
In addition to the DHS-AMI clinics like the one at Blackhawk Technical College, there continue to be many options for getting vaccinated, including through:
• Local pharmacies
• Local doctors or health care providers
• Locally operated community-based vaccination clinics
• Local and tribal health departments
• Employers
• Pop-up clinics at familiar places including places of worship, barbershops, schools, and other community-based organizations
The Rock County Public Health Department encourages all Rock County residents to get protected against COVID-19. To search for additional vaccination options, visit:
Free COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing remains available at Blackhawk Technical College. Testing is offered in the parking lot on BTC’s Central Campus in Janesville on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. through July 29.