Families of Milton High School students received emails from MHS administration Monday and Wednesday last week saying an individual from MHS recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Kari Klebba said: “Though our MHS students are having their classes virtually, we are still receiving reports of new cases of COVID-19. To make sure our families, students and staff are as informed as possible, we will continue to send out those letters so long as new cases are reported to us.”
Numbers of the Milton School District COVID-19 dashboard updated Nov. 6 show:
Students considered infectious: 20 (one fewer than in the week prior)
Staff members: 6 (same)
Student close contacts with in-school exposures 23 (27 fewer)
Staff member close contacts with in-school exposures 0 (four fewer)
Students close contacts with outside-of-school exposures 103 (two fewer)
Staff close contacts with outside-of-school exposures 5 (two fewer)
(Close contacts are individuals who have been directed to quarantine due to direct physical contact with a positive case or who were within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes in a day.)
Altogether, the school district has 3,477 students and 562 staff members in four elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school, one high school and one administrative building.
