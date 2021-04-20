Rocky the Red Hawk
Milton High School cheerleaders are working to raise funds for a new Rocky the Red Hawk costume.

 Rebecca Kanable

Milton High School cheerleaders are hoping to raise $7,800 to give the school’s mascot, Rocky the Red Hawk, a makeover.

Rocky is in fact the only mascot and bird in the school district. Other birds were phased out after new versions of the Red Hawk logo were introduced in 2015. The new mascot costume will have an updated look to match the logo.

“Rocky makes appearances at any school or community events that he’s invited to,” said wrestling cheer coach Toni Grogan. “He’s been a little scarce the last few years as we’ve attempted to minimize his usage due to the aging costume.”

To contribute to Rocky’s makeover, go to https://milton.revtrak.net/rocky-s-makeover/#/list

Fundraising for the first mascot costume took place twenty years ago, when the student council had the idea that having a mascot would increase school spirit. The accepted bid for the custom-made costume was $3,000.

