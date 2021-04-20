Milton High School cheerleaders are hoping to raise $7,800 to give the school’s mascot, Rocky the Red Hawk, a makeover.
Rocky is in fact the only mascot and bird in the school district. Other birds were phased out after new versions of the Red Hawk logo were introduced in 2015. The new mascot costume will have an updated look to match the logo.
“Rocky makes appearances at any school or community events that he’s invited to,” said wrestling cheer coach Toni Grogan. “He’s been a little scarce the last few years as we’ve attempted to minimize his usage due to the aging costume.”
To contribute to Rocky’s makeover, go to https://milton.revtrak.net/rocky-s-makeover/#/list
Fundraising for the first mascot costume took place twenty years ago, when the student council had the idea that having a mascot would increase school spirit. The accepted bid for the custom-made costume was $3,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.