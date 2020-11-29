The Rock County Genealogical Society will host a free family history program by Brian Richards online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Richards will share his experiences tracing lost lines and the joy of helping others without the resources unite with lost family members for the first time. Richards also will focus on his use of DNA, and the connections it can reveal.
This free Zoom meeting is open to the public. For details and the link, go to the RCGS website’s events page here: www.rcgswi.org/events--speakers.html
