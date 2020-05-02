Upon seeing her former Varsity Lanes bowling league buddy through a window at Milton Senior Living, Kathy Falk, standing alongside “Miss Poppy,” her 2-year-old Gypsy Vanner horse, placed her hand on the glass.
Inside, Betty Coleman -- one of 47 residents living in quarantine -- reached back. The moment was touching.
Similar experiences were shared throughout the afternoon, Thursday, April 30, when eight equestrians, organized by Milton resident Kricket Jewett, arrived at the senior living facility, 600 W. Sunset Drive, to offer companionship and spread good cheer.
Also on hand were Hoo’s Woods owner and bird rehabilitator Dianne Moller and a spectacled owl used for public education named “Oakley.”
Quarantined inside to avoid exposure to COVID-19, the residents had earlier been provided with pictures and short bios of the “parade” participants. Equestrians rode or walked their horses around the 35,000-square-foot facility, pausing at apartment windows, where eager residents waiting to see the animals exchanged smiles with their handlers, and shared stories as best they could through the glass.
Several spoke with exuberance about childhoods spent on area farms, and Albert Lima, who was celebrating on Thursday his 95th birthday, used his bird-calling skills to entertain “Ernie,” a 15-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse who, along with his owners, Kim and Steve Falk, stopped at his window.
On Friday, Jacqueline Davila, executive director at Milton Senior Living, said Thursday’s experience was a highlight for residents.
“It’s all they are talking about today,” she said, adding that staff members, residents and their families were happy and grateful for the event.
“This was so important. Even today, families are in awe. They are asking: ‘Who did this?’ And we are so glad it actually happened,” Davila said.
According to Jewett, Milton Courier Editor Rebecca Kanable, after reading about the idea online, shared the concept. Jewett reached out to Davila, equestrian friends and Moller to see if there was interest.
“When I contacted them, everybody was like: ‘count me in. What do I need to do?’” Jewett said.
The parade and visits were impactful, Davila said. While making a video to share on Facebook, one resident’s reaction to seeing the horses outside her window brought tears to her own and other staff members’ eyes, she said.
Living in quarantine
On Friday, resident Lois Huber, 94, said by phone that she lived on a farm when she was “school aged.”
She described the four horses that visited her window as “very friendly, and nice, and they were well-behaved. It was just really nice,” she said.
Of quarantine, she said: “it’s just something you’ve got to do. I would like to go out in the sun, but for now I have to stay in and look out.”
She spends time reading magazines, she said.
Evie Frank, 78, said she recognized Kathy Falk when she and “Poppy” visited her window, noting that Falk and her son were classmates in the Milton school district.
“I love horses. I used to have horses. I hope they bring the horses back again. It was great that they were here,” Frank said.
Of quarantine, she said: “I feel safe. The precaution is needed.”
Frank holds an art degree, she said. She has been spending time drawing, doing crossword puzzles and watching TV.
Davila said Milton Senior Living, a resident care apartment complex and assisted living facility serving residents 65 years and older, closed its doors to visitors on March 13. Residents were quarantined in their apartments on March 17.
Since precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 were put in place, Davila said residents, ranging between ages 73 and 99, and staff members have been “coping.”
Said Davila: “Things like the horse parade make it better. That will probably stick with (residents) through the weekend and next week we will have to find new things to boost their spirits again.
“The biggest thing I say to staff is take each day at a time because each day is different. Staff is trying to find the positive in everything.”
At Milton Senior Living, Davila said, residents had regularly scheduled “town hall” meetings. The last one took place on March 12. That meeting focused on COVID-19 and residents learned about the potential for quarantine.
“Most were OK with it. They were fully aware of the plan. They just didn’t realize it would happen the next morning. The hardest thing is that we have no idea when this is going to end. That’s the number one question asked daily by at least one resident and family members,” Davila said.
While a small number of residents have expressed some concern with new protocols, she said, most understand.
“They watch CNN … they comprehend what’s going on,” she said.
To keep residents aware of a need to maintain safety, she said: “you just have to be transparent. You can’t sugarcoat it.”
While in quarantine, residents receive three meals a day and are asked to wear masks when moving through the facility. Staff members provide small activities that can be done within their apartments, Davila said.
Since the quarantine, she said, a majority of residents receive window visits from family members.
“When family members come, we encourage them to bring cell phones and talk through the closed window,” she said.
‘We are well here’
“We are well here. We have no COVID-19 cases and no symptomatic staff,” Davila said.
Proper safety protocols, a restrictive visitors policy -- keeping building entrants to “slim to none,” -- and apartment quarantines are all working as strategies to keep everyone healthy, she said.
How to help
“We always are accepting mail,” Davila said.
Cloth masks and homemade PPE (personal protection equipment) donations are welcomed.
“People can share cheerful things on Facebook. Encouraging posts are good for staff,” she said, noting that posts made to the facility’s Facebook page must be approved before the public can see them.
Milton Senior Living has a staff of 43 members, Davila said. Like many performing essential services, her staff members worry about bringing illness home to their families would they contract the disease.
It’s the residents that bring them back inside the building each day, she said.
“They know that we will get through this together. We are Milton,” she said.
