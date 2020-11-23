Of all the things we’ve lost in 2020, perhaps the greatest loss is hope.
Poet Samuel Johnson wrote in a letter in 1762 that “Hope is itself a species of happiness, and, perhaps, the chief happiness which this world affords.” Hope, like nothing else, causes us to press on into the future because of the great expectations which accompany it. Because of hope, we can endure hardship, but when hope is lost, we lose the will to go on.
Sometimes the loss of hope manifests itself in destructive behaviors. Sometimes it is more subtle and reveals its existence through lack of energy and motivation. Sometimes it causes us to grieve what might have been. Sometimes, however, it makes us look around to find new hopes and dreams, and this, believe it or not, is also the greatest gain of 2020.
Another poet from long ago, Alexander Pope, wrote that “Hope springs eternal.” What he was talking about was the capacity of human beings to continue to find ways to hope for a better future. As you and I wrestle with our own loss of hopes in 2020, there are many good things to shift our hope to which we may not have had the capacity – before this train wreck of a year – to see. The question is, in light of so many uncertainties, how certain are the hopes we hold onto?
Is it possible to have hope that no pandemic or disaster can take away?
I believe it is possible. To be honest, I have struggled with the loss of so many events, activities and personal connections from this year. Yet, all of these losses have pushed me to refocus on what can never be taken away. My greatest hope comes from knowing Jesus. He has been with me through quarantine, in every frustration, and surrounding every strange circumstance of this year. He is the hope that will never be taken away.
This is what I am most thankful for. I am thankful for Jesus. This year has proved that I need him more than ever. He gives me hope. If you are need of hope, I know he can give it to you too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.