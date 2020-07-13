The City of Milton Plan Commission recommended and the Common Council approved on July 7 changes to a city ordinance allowing one off-street parking stall for every 20 mini storage units developed within the city. Council approved the second reading of the amended ordinance, waiving the third reading, and adopted the new language.
Former language called for one stall per each unit. The ordinance, with language stipulating one stall per 10 units, passed a first reading during a council meeting held June 2.
Changes to parking stall requirements were brought under consideration, Hulick noted in June, because mini storage unit developers had withdrawn earlier proposals, citing the city’s off-street parking requirements as “not in line with current development practices,” Hulick said.
In a separate action, council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for B&J Storage, a mini storage unit company with locations in Madison, Janesville and Delavan.
The company submitted a site plan on June 2 to build 312 mini storage units within 14 buildings on a vacant 5.5-acre parcel across the street from American Awards and Promotions, on Arthur Drive.
The Plan Commission approved the project’s site plan, with several contingencies, including approval of a CUP.
The CUP, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson wrote in a June 2 memo to the commission, was required to allow a warehouse to be built in a B-2, large scale commercial district, as stipulated by city code.
During a public hearing, giving nearby residents a chance to speak about the proposed mini storage unit development held during the Plan Commission's July 7 meeting, several residents voiced concerns about increased noise, traffic and proposed plans for stormwater management.
Project engineer Chris Hodges, of Quam Engineering, and B&J President Larry Schultz, along with his attorney Vern Jesse, attended the public hearing and answered questions.
During an earlier Plan Commission public hearing, regarding amending the off-street parking ordinance, Brown Drive resident Melody Wachter said her property backs up to the area that will be developed and wanted to learn more about unit sizes, signage, lighting and traffic, especially as it pertained to semis. She was also interested in knowing if there would be a fence or buffer built, she said.
“How will this affect my nice quiet neighborhood?” She asked.
Hodges said screening would be provided and lighting, in the form of foot candles, would not be placed along lot lines.
Schultz said screening would be created using trees and shrubs, adding that when the landscaping is complete, “She (Wachter) will have a nice hedge to look at. She will not even be able to see these buildings,” he said.
Responding to questions about development size and aesthetics, Hodges said all the buildings would be single story and house 10-foot storage units all of which would have outside entry. Driveways between buildings would be built to accommodate storage unit customers who would be visiting units to load and unload personal belongings.
“There will be no outside storage,” he said, adding that by law, a business cannot be run from storage units.
“This is not retail or industrial, there will be no junk cars or outside storage allowed. We keep good tabs on our buildings,” Schultz said.
Describing the scope and look of the project, Jesse said storage units located behind American Awards and Promotion are similar to the B&J project. While the two facilities will have different ownership, he said they would look and function similarly.
Vicki Scholl, a resident on Arthur Drive, said she had concerns about traffic, especially semi traffic. She claimed semis already going by her home “actually shake my windows.”
Schultz said asphalt used within his project would not support semi traffic. He said there would be “little to no semi traffic using our facility.” He said the occasional moving van might be the exception.
Addressing traffic in general, he said, his other properties, which he described as “large,” do not have daily traffic from semis and see perhaps as many as two or three unit renters arriving each day to access their units.
Given the B1 zoning of the site, Jesse said other projects that might have generated more traffic could have located there. “They would have been permitted uses,” he said.
Addressing questions about stormwater management, Schultz said the company worked to mitigate any water problems. “We have a retention pond on our property to take care of any runoff.” He further noted that “tubing” was being put in place to bring overflow to a city-owned stormwater management pond nearby.
Scholl said she lived next to the city-owned pond and had experienced flooding.
“I’m extremely concerned about that,” she said, adding that the water flooded a portion of her home and pushed her fireplace away from the wall.
Hodges said the approved stormwater management plan accommodates stormwater up to a 100-year event as required by law. Accumulations beyond the 100-year event would overflow into the city’s stormwater system.
“We will not increase the stormwater; we are not increasing the stormwater into your property,” he said.
Mark Warren of American Awards and Promotion said he had no concerns with the new project, but could provide understanding about area semi traffic. He said a “vast majority” of the semi traffic is coming off of Janesville Street. He said the drivers were “missing Freedom Graphics. They turn around in our driveway,” which, he said, he found undesirable. He said he wanted to have a discussion with Robinson about signage for semis.
