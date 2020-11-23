The Milton food pantry Christmas distribution on Dec. 19 will be very different this year.
Each family that has signed up for the distribution will be getting a Piggly Wiggly gift card, fruit and Christmas candy in a bag. The gift card amount will depend on the size of the family.
Instead of going to the “Santa Shop,” each child will receive a Target gift card to purchase a toy.
“We will have the families do a ‘drive-thru’ at St. Mary church at a specific assigned time to avoid too much congestion,” said Kyla Wilson, Milton Community Action Food Pantry co-chair.
No one except volunteers will be allowed in the building.
The food pantry will not be setting up “North Poles” at the banks, Ace Hardware or Milton Family Restaurant this year.
“Instead of buying food for each family year,” Wilson said, “we would like to encourage community members, organizations and businesses to contribute with a monetary donation. We would strongly suggest the donations be made to the pantry by Dec. 1, so we have time to get everything organized.”
Donations can be dropped off at the pantry during normal operating times: the first and third Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. and every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Donations can also be mailed to Milton food pantry, PO Box 171, Milton, WI 53563.
Anyone with questions can all the food pantry at (608) 868-1166 or Wilson at (608) 751-7247.
