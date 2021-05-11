The Rock County Public Health Department issued a news release Tuesday saying, “It is very excited to hear that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15. This authorization is the first step in the process toward providing the vaccine to this age group. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet May 12, to provide recommendations for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group.”
Additional steps include the adoption of the ACIP guidance by the CDC director and state health officials.
According to the county, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects the entire process to be completed by next week.
While everyone is awaiting the final recommendations and guidance to start providing the vaccine to children who are 12-15 years old, the county said providers will be preparing for the increased demand.
"We are very encouraged by the eagerness of parents to get their children who are 12-15years old vaccinated, and we ask that people refrain from visiting walk-in clinics until the final recommendations and guidance are in place. Providers cannot administer the vaccine to this age group until the recommendations have been made and accepted," said county health officer Katrina Harwood.
In the meantime, parents can learning more about the vaccine and how COVID-19 impacts children by visiting the DHS COVID-19 Parents and Guardians page.
To date, the Pfizer vaccine has been safely administered to millions of people ages 16 and older. Clinical trials in the 12 to 15-year-old age group showed promising results, specifically an efficacy of 100%.
For answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the vaccine page on the Rock County Public Health Department's website.
