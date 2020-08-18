The City of Milton Common Council approved Aug. 4 an amendment to a tax incremental financing (TIF) development agreement with Capital Assets Investments, LLC, transferring the agreement to Caliber Assets, LLC. The approval is contingent upon the closing of the land sale agreement between Capital Assets and Caliber Assets.
In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that the city entered into the agreement with Capital Assets for a property at 1850 Putman Parkway in 2018. The building created on that property has since been sold to Caliber Assets, LLC. While the building has new ownership, Diamond Assets will continue to operate from the facility, Hulick wrote.
The approved amendment assigns all rights and responsibilities of the TIF agreement to Caliber Assets, Hulick stated.
“All obligations remain in place, and no parameters of the TIF Development Agreement change,” he wrote.
“Caliber Assets, LLC, will still be required to meet the minimum property tax value guarantee for the life of the agreement, and, if satisfied, will receive the annual loan payments from the City of Milton pursuant to the agreement,” Hulick wrote.
Caliber Assets, LLC, registered with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions on June 16, 2020. Attorney Gary S. Loos, Janesville, is listed as the registered agent of Caliber Assets and as “developer” on the TIF agreement.
Caliber Assets will assume rights to receive benefits from the agreement in 2021, the amendment states.
In a follow-up interview, Hulick noted that within the TIF agreement, the city agreed to make five payments of $90,000 as incentive to Capital Assets to build its facility. Two of those payments have already been satisfied, he said.
Among tools used within TIF development agreements, some consideration is given to the developer to incentivize development. In this case, Hulick said, the project used a “pay-go” structure, meaning that the agreed upon consideration offered by the city as an incentive to build is paid “as you go” and not up front.
“As you develop and start to pay taxes, the city gives you a payment for making good on the obligation of the TIF agreement,” Hulick said. The increased value of the property created by the development creates a benefit to the city in the form of an increase in taxes, he said, describing the process as a foundation of TIF development agreements.
The pay-go mechanism, he said, is a preferred tool by the city especially for larger projects and offers the greatest level of security for the city because the initial investment from the developer is made up front. If a developer in unable to meet the agreed-upon value guarantee, the city would not make a payment, Hulick said.
