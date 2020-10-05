A Milton and Town of Milton Fire Department ladder platform firetruck with a crew of three Milton firefighters and Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Peter Mory were among those responding Saturday to a fire that destroyed a fertilizer production building at the Cold Spring Egg Farm, W2410 State Highway 59, Palmyra.
The Palmyra Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the fire by a passerby who called 911. Crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and they were the first to respond, said Palmyra Public Safety Department Director James Small.
Small said that as Palmyra firefighters approached the scene, they could see the size of the fire and activated the mutual-aid system.
Once on the scene, he said, “We kept evaluating and we continued to upgrade it in steps.”
Describing the egg farm as “very large” and home to more than 3-million chickens, Small said there were several buildings on the property, including a row of five or six that housed laying hens.
He described three of those buildings as “immediately adjacent” and “less than 50 feet” from the large structure that burned: a multi-section building housing tools, grain and fertilizer, and also used as a fertilizer production plant.
The goal for firefighters, he said, was to contain the fire and prevent it from extending to other buildings.
Firefighters fought the flames under what Small described as “extremely heavy fire conditions.”
“Fertilizer is flammable. This fire was very hot and spread quickly,” he said, noting that at one point, the roof exploded.
Meanwhile, the blaze was upgraded in stages, at one point to a five-alarm fire, but later even beyond, as a need for more resources was identified.
As the fire progressed, he said, “We activated the target hazard box, which gets us more resources. We went to an interdivisional level, which is past five-alarm.”
The interdivisional level allows resources from beyond the designated Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) to respond to an emergency.
“Departments in Dodge, Washington, Dane and Racine counties were among agencies that responded. They are beyond our MABAS,” Small said.
Also on hand were firefighters from Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth and Rock counties.
Calls for increased mutual aid were in response, in part, to a lack of available water on site to fight the flames, Small said. Rural areas do not have hydrants, so water is brought in by trucks.
“The mutual aid we received was actually incredible. I’ve never worked on a fire that needed this amount of resources,” Small said.
Mory said a call for aid was received by the Milton Fire Department at 4:27 a.m. and the department responded by sending the truck and crew.
As the fire was upgraded, Mory said another call was received at 6:26 a.m. at which time he was called in as a chief and assigned to oversee efforts on the backside of the burning structure, making sure firefighters were not in danger.
“My job was to watch the back side of the building and make sure everyone was safe and not in collapse zones,” Mory said.
Palmyra is outside of Milton’s MABAS area, Mory said, adding that the last time Milton firefighters were called for aid in Palmyra was about five or six years ago when a different egg farm had a fire.
“It was in December, it was cold,” he said.
Small praised responding departments from throughout the region for their willingness to help and their quick response.
While the building was a “complete loss,” Small said there were no reports of injuries to citizens or firefighters.
“Fire crews successfully protected all buildings housing animals and no animals were injured,” he added, referring specifically to laying hens.
The crews battled the fire for several hours, from approximately 4 to 10:30 a.m.
According to Mory, the ladder truck from Milton was cleared from the scene around 9:55 and he was cleared around 10:48.
Describing the fire, Mory said: “It was a large building and fortunately there was no life safety involved. There were just mechanicals and feed bins inside. It was a massive building and it took a lot to get the fire under control. They made the decision that nobody goes inside so we put ladders up and tried to put the fire out from the outside.
Mory, too, talked about the value of mutual aid, saying: “I believe in mutual aid. In this day and age, it is something everybody has to participate in because of the lack of manpower, especially for something this big.
“To do everything safely, and correctly, we need a lot of hands on scene.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.