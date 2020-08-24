Northside Intermediate School (grades 4-6) will have four teaching interns from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to help address staffing needs in the fall semester.
With Rock County in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, Milton School District parents with students in grades 4-6 were given the choice between in-person learning with reduced class sizes and virtual learning.
As district administration looked at staffing needs for 2020-21, interns were identified as "a partial solution to Northside's staffing dilemma," states a Aug. 7 memo by Director of Human Resources Chris Tukiendorf to the school board.
The Wisconsin Improvement Program (WIP) – Teaching Internship program provides opportunities for students nearing completion of their teaching program to complete an internship in lieu of student teaching. The teaching interns will be working on-site five days per week and work the same hours as full-time teachers. The interns will teach 50% of the time and spend the remaining time observing and planning with other teachers for the fall semester.
In other words, Northside Principal Jon Lyon said interns can teach half of the day independently.
Lyon said that would free up teachers to address the virtual learning needs, meet with small groups, provide student feedback and organize materials in Schoology, the learning management system.
Adding four teaching interns this fall comes at a total cost of $20,000 (each intern will receive $4,500 for the semester and the Department of Public Instruction will receive a $500 professional development fee per intern per semester).
School board member Mike Hoffman said “It sounds good until you look into the details.”
He pointed to the Wisconsin Improvement Program Handbook, which states: “Internships should not be used to fill positions that have been previously held by licensed teachers or that will be held in the future by a licensed teacher.”
“It feels like that’s kind of what we’re doing with this,” he said.
A retired teacher, Hoffman spoke to the value of a cooperating teacher observing a student teacher in the classroom and providing feedback.
“If that’s not happening with this,” Hoffman said, “then I feel like we’re not giving those kids the best opportunity to grow as teachers.”
Tukiendorf noted the WIP program started in 2000 and the Milton School District has had interns at the high school and Northside.
“We’d be looking at adding those four positions for the entire year, but we’d reevaluate that need based in the second semester,” he said.
“My concern is I don’t think this program was started to help districts with their staffing needs,” Hoffman said.
School Board member Diamond McKenna commended Tukiendorf and Lyon for coming up with a solution to a temporary problem.
Tukiendorf gave credit to Director of Business Services Carey Bradley and the building administration.
School board member Brian Kvapil, who himself was once a student teacher, said, “I think this is a crazy plan – especially with that age group – to have somebody with no teaching experience to actually start having a half day of no supervision while they’re teaching.”
Lyon said the district is looking at having paraprofessionals support the interns in the classroom.
On Aug. 10, Kvapil and Hoffman voted against adding four intern positions, but with a 5-2 vote interns were approved by the school board.
