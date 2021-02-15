Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Rock County has recorded 151 deaths and 14,194 laboratory-confirmed cases. During this time 70,859 people who were tested had negative test results. On Monday afternoon, the number of active cases in Rock County was 322.
The number of patients receiving inpatient care at Rock County hospitals dropped to nine Monday, a number that the county has not seen since Sept. 18.
Looking at Rock County data by municipality, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, Janesville had 88 more confirmed cases and 507 negative test results, Edgerton had 17 more confirmed cases and 73 negative test results, and Milton had 15 more confirmed cases and 65 negative test results.
Laboratory confirmed results for Milton total 856, negative tests total 4,517.
Within Milton School District boundaries, updated Feb. 11, the estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people is 17.69.
For more information go to https://www.co.rock.wi.us/.
