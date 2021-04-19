Join the race to help homeless pets by registering for the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 8th Annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk. This family-friendly and dog-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
Visit furryfriends5k.org/register to sign up online, or stop by the shelter to fill out a registration form. Registering early helps the Humane Society prepare for the event and also guarantees participants a race day t-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies from the event sponsors. Register now for $35.00 for ages 14 and up and $25 for ages 13 and under.
Hundreds of human participants and their canine companions have taken part in this race, providing our community with a healthy and fun event that gets bigger and better every year. The scenic, flat course ensures that first time walkers and runners can comfortably participate alongside more serious runners. Along with the race, the day will feature many area vendors, bobbing for tennis balls, concessions, a 50/50 raffle, music and more..
Those looking for a day filled with excitement, fun, fellowship and lots of tail wagging, plan to take part in this year’s Furry Friends 5K on May 22. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County, which has proudly served our community since 1922. For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at 920-674-2048.
