If you live in the Milton School District, you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, call (608) 868-1166 coming in on Wednesday morning.
