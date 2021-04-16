Milton food pantry
Buy Now

The Milton Food Pantry in 2020 made adaptations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer Shawn Wilson brings a cart of groceries out to a vehicle parked in front of the food pantry at 36 Hilltop Drive. People fill out grocery lists while their vehicles are in line at the back of the building, then move their vehicles to the front for grocery pickup.

 File photo

If you live in the Milton School District, you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month.

The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).

The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, call (608) 868-1166 coming in on Wednesday morning.

Tags

Load comments