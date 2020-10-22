Testing
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard medical team help with free COVID-19 drive-thru testing Oct. 12 at Dawson Ball Fields in Janesville. Monday was the first day of a five-day run of testing at the site.

 Anthony Wahl

The Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 community testing site closed early Thursday because the Wisconsin National Guard had administered all of its 900 tests in 12 hours.

A news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Bureau states Rock County officials contacted state officials to obtain a larger number of tests for future testing days. At this time, the news release says the county has been scheduled to receive approximately 450 tests per day.

Testing will resume at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Community testing yielded 550 tests on Wednesday and 350 tests today before closing at 3 p.m.

