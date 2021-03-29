The Milton Historical Society is holding a coloring contest for ages 3 to 18, as part of Civil War Living History Days. Pictures to color are available at miltonhouse.org or in the lobby at the Milton House. Different pictures are available for each of the four age groups: 3-6, 7-10, 11-14, 15-18. Completed coloring pages must be returned by Monday, May 3. Drop off in person at the Milton House or Mail to MHS Attn: Coloring Contest, PO Box 245, Milton WI 53563.
The winner from each age group will be invited on stage Saturday, May 22, to receive a prize.
