Megan Kreier, a 2018 Milton High School graduate, just finished her junior year at Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) in Milwaukee. When she goes to school in fall, she be going to law school a year early at Marquette University Law School.
Kreier was accepted into an accelerated program where in six years students obtain a bachelor’s degree from WLC and a juris doctor degree from Marquette. The Accelerated 3+3 Dual-Degree Program for Juris Doctor Degree was announced in May 2017.
She describes herself as hard-working and willing to learn new strategies and she has had much experience doing both.
At age 10, she was diagnosed with dyslexia. She had a difficult time reading and writing.
“We were told we should accept that Megan would continue to struggle and most likely would not go far due to her diagnosis,” said her mother.
Her parents, Dr. Kevin and Becky Kreier of Janesville, sought help.
“We were not willing to accept that fate,” her mother said.
Nor was the daughter, though she said there was a time she believed those who said she would not be successful because of her disability.
After her diagnosis, she spent three years studying with a reading specialist.
At MHS she earned three academic letters, was admitted into the National Honor Society and was in marching band and jazz band.
At WLC, Kreier majored in politics and law/pre-law. In addition to making the dean’s list every semester and carrying a 3.9 GPA, she was mock trial team captain.
Since the beginning of her high school career, Kreier has had an interest in law. But she said it was not until her senior year, when she took AP Government taught by Val Crofts, that her focus shifted to constitutional law.
“He was really my inspiration for pursuing law,” she said.
Crofts, who left MHS to be the chief education officer at the American Village in Alabama, remembers it was a joy to teach Kreier, who was a positive person and always worked very hard in class.
“She always asked for help when needed and always wanted to learn more, which is a sign of a true learning,” he said. “I am glad to hear of her success and wish her nothing but the best in all she does.”
Why law?
Talking more about why she is interested in law, she said: “There is so much to the law that I find fascinating. Law can change people's lives, and I want to be a part of what makes governments come to a certain conclusion that the laws they create are the best to promote development and equality within their country.”
She said she especially is interested in the philosophical part of the law: “Is it just a bunch of rules that we all follow because a group of elites in government says so or is it more? Is it a legal and moral rule to follow to not only better ourselves in certain situations but also our community?”
Constitutional lawyers handle cases that deal with the interpretation of the Constitution. In other words, she said, “do our laws today fall in line with what the constitution states.”
“I want to protect the rights of United States citizens that are specifically stated within our Constitution,” she said.
After she graduates from Marquette, she’s considering clerking for a federal judge or working for the Justice Department. Regardless, one day she said she hopes to be working in Washington, D.C.
To students not yet college age or even in high school, she encourages: “Do not let anyone challenge your dreams. Use your own unique gifts to make a difference.”