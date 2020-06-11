Ken Paulik stands alongside mini storage units built by he and his brother, Tom, in 1997. The brothers plan to expand their mini storage business by building another 46 units with an anticipated completion date of Sept. 1. A total of 300 units were recently approved by the City of Milton Plan Commission to be built on the 5-acre property. the headquarters for 24HR Comfort Services, Inc., also owned by the brothers, operates from the property.