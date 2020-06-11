Ken and Tom Paulik, owners of 24HR Comfort Services, Inc., an HVAC firm, and KT Enterprises, a development company, both at 310 Sunnyside Drive, will soon break ground to expand their mini storage unit business. The mini storage branch of the company operates through KT Enterprises and goes unofficially by the name “Toy Box,” Tom said.
The brothers are not new to the mini storage business, Tom said, noting that the company built its first 56 storage units on nearly 5 acres of industrial park property in 1997. The storage unit building was built near the south side of a 10,000-square-foot facility housing the HVAC business, which was built on the property in the 1990s.
The mini storage expansion calls for the development of one new building and the pouring of footings for a second building on the west side of the HVAC building, Ken said.
The first building, which will house 46 storage units, has an anticipated completion date of Sept. 1, Tom said. Once the building is filled with occupants, work will begin to complete the second building, which will house an additional 48 units.
Plans approved June 2 by the City of Milton Plan Commission allow for the building of a total of 300 units, Tom said. The full build out will happen in phases, for a total of seven buildings on the property.
As one mini storage building achieves full occupancy, the next building will be built, Tom said.
In the late 1990s, Tom said, the brothers began noticing there was a demand for mini storage units in the area.
“We thought, if they didn’t fill up, we could use the storage for the HVAC business,” Tom said.
The earliest building was 65% occupied before it was finished, he said.
“Customers came knocking on the door,” Tom said, adding the project was 100% occupied about three months after its completion. “And we’ve maintained that ever since,” he said.
Time between building the first group of units and the upcoming expansion elapsed while the brothers focused on growing their HVAC business, Tom said. The company has completed five mergers with what Tom described as “small two-man shops” between 1995 and present day. The most recent merger was completed last week, Tom said, when the company merged with a small shop in McHenry County, Ill.
Today the company has a second location in Lake on the Hill, Ill., and covers a territory reaching from west of Madison to the northern Chicago suburbs, Tom said.
Roots in Janesville and Milton
In the early 1980s, Tom said his parents, Kenneth and Lou Ann, both of Janesville, purchased Phil’s Refrigeration.
The company began in 1962 and was Janesville-based, Tom said, and by 1968, it expanded into the air conditioning and furnace installation business, growing into a three-man shop.
When Phil retired, Tom said, his parents purchased the company, giving 55% ownership to Lou Ann and dividing the remaining interests between Tom, Ken and three siblings.
“Dad had an electrical company and didn’t have time to run a second business,” Tom said.
When a 3,000-square-foot building on Janesville Street became available, Tom said, the family moved the business to Milton.
Tom recalled working for his parents when he was 16. Ken joined when he was in his mid-20s.
By 1992, Tom and Ken had purchased the interests held by their family members and changed the company name to Paulik Brothers Heating & Cooling.
When the brothers purchased the company, they had 12 employees, Tom recalled.
The family built the Sunnyside Drive HVAC headquarters in Milton because of its central location, Tom said.
Today, the company has 39 employees.
Tom serves as general manager and Ken is the accounts payable executive, Tom said, “but really, we both do it all,” he said.
Tom said the HVAC company on March 21, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, shut down all services except those considered emergencies, running a skeleton crew.
The company returned to full operations May 21 and has been “playing catch-up,” Tom said, responding to a backlog of between 1,000 and 1,500 calls for services.
“We put a lot of focus on residential on the HVAC side. Ninety-six to 97% of our total business is residentially based. We sell maintenance programs,” Tom said. Catering to a residential clientele helped maintain company strength while weathering the pandemic, he said.
Tom is a resident of Edgerton and Ken lives in Janesville.
