The Rock County Dairy Breakfast is on this year, and no one is happier about the June 5 event than the McNally family. As this year’s hosts, they are excited for an estimated crowd of 4,000 people to enjoy a pancake breakfast at Wilnore Holsteins – McNally Farms, their 500-acre farm at 5928 E. Bingham Road, Milton.
After considering it for several years, Jeff McNally said they were ready to host the breakfast last year.
“We finally got everything updated around here,” he said. When it was canceled due to the pandemic, they were disappointed.
But they are again ready this year. Or, as Jeff said jokingly, “We’re working on it.”
The whole family, which includes Jeff and his wife, Tonia, their children Emma, 18, and Owen, 15, and Jeff’s mother, Angie, is passionate about farming and with fewer farms around, is eager to share their passion with the community. Small farm animals, craft booths and other activities will give visitors plenty to do as they explore the farm that’s over 100 years old.
While hosting an event like this can feel overwhelming, the Rock County Dairy Promotion Council works closely with the family every step of the way. Julie Funk, president of the council, said the council provides everything needed for the breakfast.
“The family gets the farm ready to present to the public,” she said.
While the McNallys are busy getting the farm ready, the council works to provide groceries, tents, tables and chairs and helps schedule live music. Included in the breakfast are pancakes (all you can eat), a ham patty, yogurt or applesauce, cheese, milk and coffee and ice cream. Classic county music will be provided by Tim O’Grady Jr., a singer-songwriter from Janesville.
Other support comes from Milton High School FFA members, who help with the petting zoo. FFA Alumni help with parking and youth in 4-H help with serving pancakes and other dining room tasks. With setup on Friday and about 20-30 people at a time cooking in two shifts on Saturday, Funk estimates it takes about 200 volunteers to run the breakfast.
According to Funk, visitors to the dairy breakfast will notice a few differences this year. Working with the Rock County Health Department, event organizers created a plan to ensure health department expectations were met. With the mask mandates lifted in May, wearing a mask is now a personal choice and Funk hopes people will respect others’ choices. Gloves will be available for workers and individually wrapped items will be used as much as possible. Syrup will be available in single-serve packets, for example, rather than in a bottle passed around the table. Instead of ice cream sundaes, they will serve ice cream push-ups. Three dining areas will be available with tables arranged so each family or small group has their own table, spaced for distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at different locations.
WJVL will broadcast live until 8 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to tune in for any updates, especially in the event of inclement weather. If the weather is bad, parking will be at Milton High School with shuttles to the breakfast. Otherwise parking will be at the farm.
The McNally family plans to help wherever needed during the breakfast. Angie’s response to what she’ll be doing that morning was quick, “Socializing!” Owen has one particular hope for the day: “I want to flip a pancake!” A broad smile lights his face.
Jeff noted, “It’s good for people who have never been on a farm to come out and see where their food comes from.”
He wants visitors to walk away knowing that farmers take special care with their animals, their land and their environment.
“We live here, too,” he said. “We take care of everything.”
About the farm:
Wilnore Holsteins – McNally Farms is over 100 years old and has been in the family all that time. They milk around 115 cows and grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa. About half of the crops are used on the farm. The rest are sold as cash crops. The milk goes to Wisconsin Cheese Group in Monroe, where it’s made into cheese.
Running the farm has always been a family affair for the McNallys.
The family includes Jeff and his wife, Tonia, their children Emma, 18, and Owen,15, and Jeff’s mother, Angie.
She is the bookkeeper but when Jeff was still in school, she helped her husband, Tom, with all the chores.
In recent years, Tonia has become more involved.
“I feed the calves and do whatever else needs to be done, including running errands,” she said.
Emma and Owen regularly help with chores, too. Owen says his favorite task is milking.
Emma, a student at UW-Platteville, is studying biology and genetics. She’s not sure yet what she’ll do in the future, but she’s thinking about something in agriculture, plant genetics or embryology. Farming has helped shape who she is and prepare her for the future.
“You build a lot of responsibility and work ethic and a good sense of community,” she says. Naturally, a strong sense of family comes, too. Although she’s not certain about her future, she doesn’t rule out returning to the farm.