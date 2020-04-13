This Monday morning when driving home from the grocery store, I noticed a common symbol gracing the homes and windows on Milton Avenue. . .hearts! Some were small hearts, some were large hearts and some where used to shape other phrases or animals. It brought a smile to my face and brightened what started out as a pretty dreary and repetitive Monday morning! Thanks to those who coordinated this effort and for those who participated as I am sure it took some time and thought (and creativity due to limited supplies!). Your efforts lightened the mood of one Milton resident and I wanted you to know!
Kristin Wallace
Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.