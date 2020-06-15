Milton Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) Executive Director Dani Stivarius and Administrative Assistant Caralyne Silha visited several businesses Monday as they collected footage and audio for the chamber’s upcoming video: “We Are Open.”
At 3:30, they arrived at the Taproom, the newest expansion made by Gail and John Nordlof to Northleaf Winery, 232 South Janesville St. The venue features indoor and outdoor seating where patrons can enjoy a pint, or a glass or bottle of wine. The venue opened on June 8.
Gail said participating in the video would help let customers know that the winery is open and safety precautions are in place. Tables are spaced six feet apart, with emphasis placed on outdoor seating, she said.
Additional videoing was planned for Wednesday, Stivarius said. Once completed, the video will be released through MACC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, she said.
Some 22 businesses are participating. This is the chamber’s second video, Stivarius said.
The first two-minute video, posted to the MACC Facebook page in April, was about the COVID-19 shutdown, Stivarius said. COVID-19 precautions were put in place by state and county officials between mid-March and mid-May to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
The first video focused on Milton’s strength, Stivarius said, promoting the idea: “We’ll Get Through.”
“It was more community-based,” Stivarius said. When she shot the footage, she focused on businesses, but also symbols of community support, like heart-shaped and other window and outdoor signage, offering positive and encouraging messages, she said.
The video has received over 3,000 views since it was posted, she said.
Through phone calls and emails, the chamber received positive feedback about the first video, Stivarius said.
“This (second) video is saying that businesses are open or in the process of opening,” she said.
Most of the featured business owners have talked about safety and precautions put in place so customers will feel safe. Others have talked about the impact the pandemic has had on their businesses, Stivarius said.
“The idea is to give people the understanding that businesses are reopening and it’s safe to go out, and businesses are taking precautions like making tables six feet apart, they have hand-sanitizing stations, and they have six-feet-apart marks on the ground. Some have Plexiglas at the cash registers,” Stivarius said.
Silha, a senior at Milton High School and described by Stivarius as a member of a local business family, will be taking the lead on the second video, Stivarius said. Silha’s grandfather founded Janesville-based Frank Silha and Sons Excavating, and her father, Dan, today owns the company, Silha said.
Silha said she anticipates the video will be just under seven minutes. Within the video, she said, some businesses will have cameo spots while others will be showcased. Area businesses were offered an opportunity to be showcased in the video through email, Stivarius said.
Nine businesses will be showcased, Silha said, including: Café 26, Dreier Family Dental, First Community Bank of Milton, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, Milton House Museum, Northleaf Winery, Red Rooster Home Furnishings & Gifts, The Diamond Center and Timberhill Winery.
The video will be finished in a couple of weeks, Stivarius said.
