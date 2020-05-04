Congressman Bryan Steil, a Republican representing Wisconsin’s 1st District, answered questions from Milton High School students in Advanced Placement US Government & Politics. Unable to gather in person, the class taught by Val Crofts held a video conference Monday.
For more than an hour students, who must research and write about a public policy issue as part of the class, asked questions on a variety of topics. Here is a list of what each student is studying:
Sydnee Haase – Governmental Regulations Preventing Climate Change
Joseph Crofts – Pro-Life Legislation
Dane Nelson – US and Nuclear Energy
Tyler Leith – Recent US Immigration Policy
Riley Jauch – Pro-Life Legislation
Miles Stuckey – National Park Service Funding
Matt Nielson – The Green New Deal and Its’ Overall Sustainability
Blake Riggs – Comparing US Water Pollution Laws to Other Nations
Jerry Jones – Future of Health Care in US
Jose Zamudio – LGBTQ Discrimination
Samuel Keyser – Right to Repair
Matthew Klinger – Comparing Energy Economies of the US and the EU
Kamran Mirza – US Involvement and Intervention in Middle East
Zoe Richard – US/North Korean Relations
Meghan Price – Equal Rights Amendment
Lexi Slagle – Wage Gap Between Men and Women
Lauren Price – Maternal Mortality Crisis
Evan Burnside – Political Effects of Global Warming
Devin Woodcock – Political Effects of Net Neutrality
Alex Pember – The US Defense Budget
Alexis Johnson – Climate Change and US Response
Jakob Snow – Trade War with China
Colin Schuetz – Police Officers and Black Lives Matter Movement
Cole Zagelow – Medicare Funding
Luke Grote – Gender Wage Gap
