Congressman Bryan Steil, a Republican representing Wisconsin’s 1st District, answered questions from Milton High School students in Advanced Placement US Government & Politics. Unable to gather in person, the class taught by Val Crofts held a video conference Monday.

For more than an hour students, who must research and write about a public policy issue as part of the class, asked questions on a variety of topics. Here is a list of what each student is studying:

Sydnee Haase – Governmental Regulations Preventing Climate Change

Joseph Crofts – Pro-Life Legislation

Dane Nelson – US and Nuclear Energy

Tyler Leith – Recent US Immigration Policy

Riley Jauch – Pro-Life Legislation

Miles Stuckey – National Park Service Funding

Matt Nielson – The Green New Deal and Its’ Overall Sustainability

Blake Riggs – Comparing US Water Pollution Laws to Other Nations

Jerry Jones – Future of Health Care in US

Jose Zamudio – LGBTQ Discrimination

Samuel Keyser – Right to Repair

Matthew Klinger – Comparing Energy Economies of the US and the EU

Kamran Mirza – US Involvement and Intervention in Middle East

Zoe Richard – US/North Korean Relations

Meghan Price – Equal Rights Amendment

Lexi Slagle – Wage Gap Between Men and Women

Lauren Price – Maternal Mortality Crisis

Evan Burnside – Political Effects of Global Warming

Devin Woodcock – Political Effects of Net Neutrality

Alex Pember – The US Defense Budget

Alexis Johnson – Climate Change and US Response

Jakob Snow – Trade War with China

Colin Schuetz – Police Officers and Black Lives Matter Movement

Cole Zagelow – Medicare Funding

Luke Grote – Gender Wage Gap

