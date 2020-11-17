Well, it has been near a year since my flesh and bones plodded out of Room 112 at Milton High School for the last time. But be assured that both my heart and soul remain there to this day both in the walls and--as my former students will recollect--in the ceiling tiles of the brick-and-mortar space in which I was blessed to teach for thirty years.
As I communicated through this newspaper last January, I again ask forgiveness for not only the embarrassment my actions brought upon the district, but also--and even more so--for the emotional and educational lurch in which I left my students. But with that said, I hope that my last teaching lesson to them was to learn from my bad example.
Paradoxically, my remaining friends try to explain to me that I could not have screwed up at a better time with the onset of Covid-19 and all. These few also remind me that my pension is sufficient, and congratulate me--believe it or not--that I’ve even discovered other districts either brave or blind enough to allow me to undertake some substantial substitute teaching opportunities.
But it’s not the same--and neither am I.
So, in closing, I would like to relate the following humble advice: wash your hands, wear your masks, stay socially distant, and, of course, use the public bathroom facilities.
A Miltonian Always,
Jeffrey Churchwell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.