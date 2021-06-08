Parker YMCA, 1360 Parkview Drive, will host a community blood drive 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The blood drive will help support patients at hospitals in Janesville, Stoughton, Monroe, Madison, and the surrounding area. All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card to the vendor of their choice. Appointments are required.
To donate, contact Leah Kluge at (608) 754‑9622 Ext. 119 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4033 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before April 22 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.