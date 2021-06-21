A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin building will take place 10 a.m. Monday, July 12. The event will take place rain or shine.
The 16,500-square-foot building will be built on 44 acres on County G south of Janesville, providing easier access to Beloit and the 22 other Rock County municipalities the humane society serves, said Jim McMullen, the humane society’s executive director,
The new building will replace the 9,500-square-foot building at 222 S. Arch St. in Janesville, which is now 45 years old.
After delays, changes in leadership, the pandemic and a complete redesign, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin was ready to break ground in May. Then a new problem slammed the brakes on the project: a national steel shortage.
McMullen said the steel roof trusses needed for the building typically would have been delivered in three to four weeks. However, when Corporate Contractors Inc. ordered the steel, they were told the delivery wouldn’t come until January.
The problem was a major U.S. business had preordered massive amounts of the trusses this year, McMullen said.
Project architects Angus-Young of Janesville found a solution: a different type of trusses, which could be delivered in October but installed using a more labor-intensive process (instead of being lowered by a crane).
“I am so excited to work with our board of directors, donors, contractors, engineers and staff to make our new building project a reality for the HSSW,” said McMullen in a news release. “This project started before I joined the organization, and I am honored and proud to see it pass the finish line. Rock County residents and municipalities will love our new facility and together we will help pets go home again!”
Representatives from local municipalities and key community leaders are invited to take part in the ceremony as well as tour the property and view renderings of the new building.
The new shelter location has a wooded area, meadows and stream provides for pets and community members alike to enjoy.
The humane society was recently awarded a grant from The Hendricks Family Foundation that provides matching opportunities by the foundation, for any donation of $100,000 or more, up to $1 million. Any of the matched donations can be pledged over five years.
Donations to the capital campaign can be made at https://www.petsgohome.org/donate/capital-campaign/