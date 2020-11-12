 After reports of a whistleblower, Richard Hopkins, alleging possible vote malfeasance at the Erie, Pa. Post Office, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson released the following statement on Nov. 11:

“As the chairman of the U.S. Senate committee with legislative jurisdiction over the U.S. Postal Service and general oversight jurisdiction over the federal workforce, I am asking any postal worker — or any individual — with information regarding any irregularities related to mail-in and absentee ballots to contact our confidential whistleblower hotline immediately: whistleblower@ronjohnson.senate.gov.”

