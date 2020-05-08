Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week, and I hope those of you with school-age children took time to show your kids’ teachers how much you appreciate them.
Teachers now must prepare lessons from home and teach their classes online. If the teachers have children of their own, they must also guide their own children through their lessons. Parents everywhere are doing the same.
I can’t imagine how stressful it would be to – overnight – begin teaching classes online when you are used to having all of your students in one classroom, being able to observe each individual face and demeanor. That individual interaction within the classroom is what makes classroom, in-person teaching so important. I know; I’ve done it for 44 years.
I started grade school in 1958, and can remember the names of both of my first two teachers who taught me through 4th grade. Both were nuns who were very strict but very caring and gave me the discipline I needed.
The teachers I remember the most were my high school teachers. One of them, Mr. Arndt, stopped in my Capitol office in March after watching his grandson being honored with a state art award in the Capitol Rotunda.
Unfortunately, I had just left my office when he stopped in, but was able to connect with him later by phone. He wanted to express his condolences about losing my brother Dave to brain cancer in February. He went on to tell me how much he enjoyed teaching Dave, myself, my other two brothers and two sisters. “You’re family,” he went on to say, “was such a good family and such a joy to teach.”
I had many high school teachers like Mr. Arndt, and I truly believe I became a teacher because of them. I bet many of you remember teachers who had an impact on you. When I see former students of mine, they tell me they remember “Rice is Nice” in our colonial economics study, and I have two former students who always remind me about Frick and Gompers’ roles in the American labor movement.
The two things I hear about most from my former students is the classroom re-enactment of the caning of U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner, an abolitionist, by his colleague Rep. Preston Brooks, a pro-slavery Congressman. My former students also remind me of when I stood on my desk to give a Robert M. La Follette lecture demonstrating how “Fighting Bob” was a fierce opponent of political corruption and was also less-than-average height.
The virus has sure changed how teachers teach. The direct interaction is missing. This school year, teachers had their students long enough to know their personalities and know what it takes for them to achieve success.
State Rep. Don Vruwink represents parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, and Dane counties, which include the communities of Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of the Village of Oregon, and 15 surrounding townships. He can be reached at 608-266-3790, Rep.Vruwink@legis.wisconsin.gov, and P.O. Box 8953, Madison WI 53708.
