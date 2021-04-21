City council approved a $10,000 commercial façade grant for Stockman Property Development to renovate the building exterior at 644 College St.
The estimated cost for the project, which includes new windows and exterior lighting, is $23,400, according to the grant application.
The 1,104-square-foot commercial building has two upper bedroom apartments and was purchased by Stockman Property Development in October 2020. The store front property has previously served as grocery store, an antique store and salon and training studio among other businesses. Bare Beauty, offering waxing and other beauty services, opened on the lower level in March.
City of Milton administrator Al Hulick said Erick Stockman of Stockman Property Development intends to redo the façade in context to previous façade. A historical picture was provided with the grant application.
A site plan, required in B-3 zoning, has been approved by the plan commission.
According to the grant application, the proposed completion date for the façade project is May 24.
