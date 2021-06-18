The eastbound US 12/18 (Beltline) ramp to I-39/90 southbound in Madison will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights (June 21-23). Motorists must use alternate routes. Crews will continue construction operations as part of the Flex Lane project. The ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
